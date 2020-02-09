1 killed in Outagamie Co. crash

Authorities say a woman from the New London area has died from her injuries following a crash in Outagamie County Sunday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of County Highway S. and Allcan Rd. in the Town of Liberty for a two vehicle crash at 8:14 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office says one of the drivers, a 32-year-old woman from the New London area, died later from injuries she received in the crash.

The other driver, a 38-year-old woman from the Appleton area, received non-life threatening injuries.

Although the crash is still being investigated, authorities say they believe that weather and road conditions were a factor.