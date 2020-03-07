1 killed in Langlade County snowmobile crash

Authorities say one man was killed during a snowmobile crash late Saturday morning in Langlade County.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a snowmobile crash in the Township of Upham near Typner Lake Road at about 11:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was the only person on the machine.

At this time, authorities haven't released the victim's name, or the cause of the crash.

