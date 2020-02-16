1 killed, 3 hurt in shootout between motorcycle gangs at Texas bar

One person died and three others were taken to the hospital after police say they were shot in an incident between rival motorcycle gangs at a Texas bar, KOSA reports.

Officers believe multiple suspected gang members were involved in a shootout at a Midland, Texas, bar that killed one person and left three others injured. (Source: KOSA/Gray News)

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to Your Place bar in Midland, Texas, at 8:26 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, they found that four people had been shot, one fatally.

The three surviving victims were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition, a second suffered major injuries and the third suffered only minor injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

Officers learned there had been a shootout at the bar between rival motorcycle gangs. They believe that multiple suspected gang members were involved.

The suspects were last seen heading westbound towards Odessa.

