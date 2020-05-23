1 injured in shooting on Green Bay's west side

One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot on Green Bay's west side late Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of South Oakland Avenue and School Place around 11:30 p.m. for a complaint of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot, and gave him first aid before he was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Officials say the man is expected to recover from the injury.

At this time, police say no one is in custody, and the incident isn't believed to be a random act.

Police say they're continuing to gather information, and if you have information about the incident, you're asked to call police at 920-448-3208 and reference case #20-204698.

If you'd like to be anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), or submit a tip by CLICKING HERE.