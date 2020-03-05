1 injured in plane crash at Rhinelander airport

A spokesman for the FAA says a single-engine Cessna 208 caravan crashed Thursday morning under unknown circumstances at Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.

Plane crashes at Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport. March 5, 2020 (WSAW photo)

Tony Molinaro explained to NewsChannel 7 by email, while landing, the aircraft flipped over and came to rest between a taxiway and a runway.

Rhinelander Oneida County Airport director Matthew Leitner issued a statement saying there was one person on board. He stated the FAA is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 12:30 p.m. to investigate. He said the plane was contracted with FedEx.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital.

The airport is closed until midnight, which is subject to change based on information from the FAA.