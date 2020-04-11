1 injured following Oconto Co. wildfire

DNR officials say at least one person was injured during a wildfire early Saturday afternoon in Oconto County.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, they weren't sure if the person injured was part of the responsible party, or if it was someone else.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and hasn't been released to WBAY.

Crews were called to an area near Lakewood around 1 p.m. Saturday, but were able to control the fire by 2 p.m.

According to the DNR, the fire was about .10 of an acre, and no buildings were threatened.

The agency says fire danger is listed as high for much of the state, while the rest of the area is listed as having moderate fire danger.

Officials say DNR burning permits have been suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.

DNR officials add all burning debris in barrels, piles on the ground and grass or wooded areas with annual burning permits in DNR protection areas is prohibited at this time.