1 injured during fire at Oshkosh senior living community

Oshkosh fire officials they're still investigating the cause of a fire which sent one person to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews were called to Marian Manor on Merritt Avenue at 2:52 p.m. for a possible fire.

When they arrived at the senior living community, officials found smoke on the second floor, and discovered a small fire in one of the units.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

One of the residents was hospitalized with minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported.