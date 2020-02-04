1 hospitalized for serious injuries following Sheboygan crash

Police say a woman is recovering from serious injuries following a crash early Tuesday morning that caused an intersection to be closed for hours while it was investigated.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and S. 10th Street just after 6 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a GMC Yukon was travelling south on S. 10th St. and didn't stop for the 2-way stop sign at Georgia Avenue.

Officials say the Yukon was hit by a westbound vehicle on Georgia Avenue.

Police say two people in the Yukon were injured - a 38-year-old Sheboygan woman, and a 22-year-old Sheboygan man.

The woman was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, while the man was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the people in the westbound vehicle weren't injured.

If you have any information about the crash, you're asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.