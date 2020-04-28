1 dead following Sheboygan house fire

Officials say one person has died following a house fire in Sheboygan Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews were called to the 2300 block of South 9th Street just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they found light smoke coming from the second floor of the building, and when crews entered the home, they found one person on the second floor.

Officials say the victim was treated on the scene and then taken to a hospital, where resuscitative efforts weren't successful, and the victim was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim hasn't been released to WBAY as of this time.

A second person wasn't injured at the time of the fire, however they have been displaced due to smoke and water damage.

Damage was limited to the second floor, however damage is estimated at $20,000.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

