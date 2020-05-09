1 dead following Dodge Co. crash

Authorities say one person is dead following a late morning crash on Saturday in the Township of Hustisford.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single vehicle crash at about 11:13 a.m. Saturday, May 9 near the intersection of County Highway E and State Highway 60.

The Sheriff's Office says during their initial investigation, the vehicle was traveling south on County Highway E from the Village and Hustisford before it left the road.

The vehicle then allegedly continued through ditches and over driveway, crossed over State Highway 60, and then crashed through a fence at LKQ Smart Parts before hitting a storage container on the property.

Officials say the driver, who was found unresponsive, was pronounced dead at the scene after multiple life-saving attempts.

Authorities add witnesses described observations which indicate the driver may have had a medical episode during the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle.

At this time, the cause of death hasn't been released, and the crash is still being investigated.

The name of the driver won't be released until all family members are notified.