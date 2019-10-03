1 dead, 2 hurt in Wausau cemetery shooting

Just into into our newsroom, tenants who live in the apartment complexes on Fullmer Street in Wausau, where authorities are investigating after a fire and shooting at Pine Grove Cemetery, are being told to head to the Schofield City Hall.

Wausau shooting Oct. 3, 2019 (WSAW)

Chief Clay Schulz with the Everest Metro Police Department tells our sister station WSAW they will not be able to go home Thursday night because the scene is still active. Resources will be available to residents.

Meanwhile, Wausau police say the man suspected of shooting and killing one person, and injuring two others is in custody and is expected to make a court appearance Friday. Authorities did not identify him by name during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

An investigation began around 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Fullmer Street in Schofield. Police said they responded to a fire, which they believe is suspicious. Then a shooting was reported about a mile away at Pine Grove Cemetery. Police say the two cases are connected.

Police say the suspect is a former Pine Grove Cemetery employee and lived on Fullmer Street. The victims are employees or relatives of employees at Pine Grove Cemetery.

During a news conference, police said a handgun was recovered at the cemetery.

Wausau Aspirus Hospital is treating two patients related to the shootings. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The Department of Criminal Investigation was also at the cemetery, along with Wisconsin State Patrol. Crime scene tape is around the perimeter and investigators have closed down the majority of the cemetery.

Wausau Police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. A man in handcuffs was placed in the back of a Wausau Police squad car near Curling Way around 9:25 a.m.

The Marathon County Bomb Squad was at the scene of a fire at the Schofield apartment complex. The agency is one of many Marathon County law enforcement crews to respond to the area.

Investigators said a gas leak was coming from a house next to the apartment. Two nearby business were evacuated and bystanders were told to move 1,000 feet away.

The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. at 121 Fullmer Street. Heavy smoke was coming from the garage. The fire is now out. The cause of the fire has not been released. According to dispatch reports, the smell of gas was in the area.

At about 6 p.m., law enforcement obtained a search warrant for multiple buildings, including the suspect's apartment and garage. The Marathon County Bomb Squad used an explosive device to get through the suspect's door. Authorities said they'll be using a robot to enter the suspect's apartment.

Crews from SAFER, Wausau, Ringle, Mosinee, Kronenwetter, and the Salvation Army were all requested to respond to the first scene in Schofield Thursday morning.

Chief Bliven said more information will likely be released Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with [the victims and their families], and what we can do and what we can assure the victims and our community is that we will do everything in our power to bring [the suspect] to justice," Bliven said.

