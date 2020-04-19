1 arrested following Sheboygan gas station robbery

A 20-year-old Sheboygan man is in custody after police say he robbed a Sheboygan gas station early Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to Fischer's Food and Liquor on the 4500 block of S. 12th Street for a reported robbery at 1:02 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man with a bandanna covering his face and a hooded sweatshirt entered the store adn demanded money from the clerk.

He then ran from the scene after the clerk handed over cash.

Police arrived shortly after, and saw a person matching the suspect's description and started to make contact with that person.

However, police say the suspect then ran from them, but was caught a short time later.

Officials say $500 in cash was recovered from the suspect, who wasn't armed.

Formal charges of robbery and obstructing an officer are still pending.