Small plane crashes in NJ neighborhood and sets houses ablaze

A New Jersey mayor says he does not believe anyone was injured on the ground after a plane crashed in a residential neighborhood and set two houses on fire.

Firefighters are battling a house fire after a Cessna crashed into a New Jersey home. (Source: News 12 NJ/CNN)

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed into a house in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the flight had left Leesburg, Virginia, with only the pilot aboard. It was headed to Linden Airport, about 4 miles from the crash site. There is no word on the pilot's condition.

Mayor John McCormac says that a woman in one of the houses escaped injury and that no one was in the other house.

The weather was misty at the time of the crash. The mayor says the fires are under control.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.