Police: 2 arrested after attempt to breach Mar-a-Lago security

Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

There are reports that a black SUV tried to breach Mar-a-Lago security on Friday. (Source: WPTV/CNN)

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after the incident Friday.

There was no word on any injuries.

The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the resort main entrance.

Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off.

It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.

