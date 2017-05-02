Suicide prevention resources and hotlines

(KKTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2017 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Resources for suicide awareness and prevention:

ONLINE

National hotline:

988

Wisconsin Suicide Hotlines:

Wisconsin Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

Center for Suicide Awareness:

Family Services Crisis Center:

Brown County Community Treatment Center:

National Institute of Mental Health:

Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention:

Prevent Suicide Fox Cities:

Bellin Health Psychiatric Center:

Willow Creek Behavioral Health:

Parents' guide to suicide prevention:

Project Semicolon:

NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness:

CDC Suicide Statistics:

Be the Light Walk:

PHONE AND TEXT

Suicide Crisis Center: 920-436-8888

Police: 911

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Suicide hotline for Wisconsin Vets: 1-877-WAR-VETS

United Way referral: 211

SMS Emotional Support Line: Text

HOPELINE

to 741741

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Timothy Brown
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief

Latest News

Oshkosh finds another discrepancy in tax bills
Flooding (left) in Robert, Louisiana, and storm damage in Ponchatoula as seen Aug. 30, 2021, in...
Locals organizing help for victims of Hurricane Ida
Oshkosh Corporation headquarters
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh high school juniors offered paid experience at Oshkosh Corporation
school supplies
Show local support amid school supply shortage