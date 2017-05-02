Suicide prevention resources and hotlines
Resources for suicide awareness and prevention:
National hotline:
988
Wisconsin Suicide Hotlines:
Wisconsin Suicide Prevention:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
Center for Suicide Awareness:
Family Services Crisis Center:
Brown County Community Treatment Center:
National Institute of Mental Health:
Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention:
Prevent Suicide Fox Cities:
Bellin Health Psychiatric Center:
Willow Creek Behavioral Health:
Parents' guide to suicide prevention:
Project Semicolon:
NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness:
CDC Suicide Statistics:
Be the Light Walk:
Suicide Crisis Center: 920-436-8888
Police: 911
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Suicide hotline for Wisconsin Vets: 1-877-WAR-VETS
United Way referral: 211
SMS Emotional Support Line: Text
to 741741