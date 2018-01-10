Resources for victims of domestic abuse and stalking

There is help for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Here are some resources with the mission to help abuse victims and end the cycle:

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

This is a list of resources available across the state.

LINK:

Golden House Shelter - Green Bay

This is a refuge for victims of domestic abuse.

LINK:

24-hour help line: 920-432-4244; toll free: 1-877-431-4321

Harbor House Wisconsin

A refuge for survivors.

LINK:

National Domestic Abuse Hotline

ONLINE CHAT:

PHONE: 1-800-799-3224

Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Victim Services

LINK:

Safe at Home: Wisconsin Address Confidentiality Program

Victims can sign up to use an address that is not their own.

LINK: