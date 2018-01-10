Resources for victims of domestic abuse and stalking
There is help for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Here are some resources with the mission to help abuse victims and end the cycle:
End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
This is a list of resources available across the state.
LINK:
Golden House Shelter - Green Bay
This is a refuge for victims of domestic abuse.
LINK:
24-hour help line: 920-432-4244; toll free: 1-877-431-4321
Harbor House Wisconsin
A refuge for survivors.
LINK:
National Domestic Abuse Hotline
ONLINE CHAT:
PHONE: 1-800-799-3224
Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Victim Services
LINK:
Safe at Home: Wisconsin Address Confidentiality Program
Victims can sign up to use an address that is not their own.
LINK: