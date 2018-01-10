Advertisement

Resources for victims of domestic abuse and stalking

(NBC15)
Published: Jan. 10, 2018 at 12:49 PM CST
There is help for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Here are some resources with the mission to help abuse victims and end the cycle:

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

This is a list of resources available across the state.

LINK:

Golden House Shelter - Green Bay

This is a refuge for victims of domestic abuse.

LINK:

24-hour help line: 920-432-4244; toll free: 1-877-431-4321

Harbor House Wisconsin

A refuge for survivors.

LINK:

National Domestic Abuse Hotline

ONLINE CHAT:

PHONE: 1-800-799-3224

Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Victim Services

LINK:

Safe at Home: Wisconsin Address Confidentiality Program

Victims can sign up to use an address that is not their own.

LINK:

