ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) highlighted its programs to help innovators when it visited a Green Bay-area business Thursday at Titletown Tech.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Fork Farms, which has created the “Flex Farm,” a vertical hydroponic system that can grow nearly 400 pounds of fresh produce per year in 9 square feet of space.

The company was certified as a “Qualified New Business Venture” by WEDC last month, so investors in the company can receive tax credits up to 25 percent of the value of their investment.

”What we really want to do is keep investment here in Wisconsin,” Hughes said, “so if we can help mitigate some of the risk for investors by giving them a tax credit, let them take that extra step, maybe invest a little bit more, it’s going to help businesses like Alex [Tyink] be even more successful and have a chance of really go to market and exploding.”

WEDC also offers technology development loans that can help companies that are working on high-tech and innovative solutions.

