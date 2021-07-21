The US Venture Open TV and radio mediathon to fight poverty is Wednesday, August 11

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Join the U.S. Venture Open, WBAY and Woodward Radio stations on Wednesday, August 11, on the Drive 2 End Poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

Funds raised through the U.S. Venture Open and Drive 2 End Poverty mediathon support non-profits working together to help people in need throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Last year’s mediathon raised more than $4.6 million toward U.S. Venture’s mission to reduce and eliminate poverty.

In 35 years, U.S. Venture has raised $51 million and distributed $40 million in grants so far, with more than $8 million in new grant commitments, to 235 organizations working to end poverty.

Donate online today at www.usventureopen.com or text USVO to 76278

This year’s U.S. Venture Open celebrity guest is Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron, a United Nations Messenger of Peace and creator of the Africa Outreach Program promoting health, education, community support, and preventing HIV among young people in her home country of South Africa.

Action 2 News will have special reports highlighting grant recipients during Action 2 News at 10 starting Friday, August 6, until the night before the U.S. Venture Open. On August 11, watch WBAY-TV for live reports throughout the day on the fundraising and join WBAY.com starting at 5:30 P.M. for the LIVE U.S. Venture Open program, including interviews with Charlize Theron.

The focus is on organizations that embrace continuous improvement, social innovation, shared measurement, sustainability, scalability and equity. Recent grants include:

Welcome Baby Initiative to increase pre-natal and post-natal visits and support new families with the greatest needs

Open a licensed facility for pregnant and parenting youth to find shelter and supportive services

Chromebooks and transportation to vocational education for high school students with special needs

Be Great Graduate helping and inspiring kids to stay in school

Reduce food insecurities among NWTC’s neediest students while increasing the number of Paul’s Pantry clients attending college

Developing partnerships for farm-to-school food programs benefiting local farmers and school children

Providing Chromebooks and wi-fi hotspots to Winnebago Area Literacy Council learners and tutors to continue lessons virtually during the pandemic

Programs providing inmates and people who served their time get education, training and support to find stable jobs

Address mental health needs in Head Start Early Childhood

Create elementary school programs for children with emotional and mental health issues to keep them in the classroom and reduce stigma

Eviction prevention planning

Making modifications to the St. Joseph Food Program building to better serve people during the pandemic

Mental health services centered on people of color and underserved communities

Help domestic abuse services retain experienced staff working in a field with high burnout and secondary trauma

Make home improvements for people to stay in their homes as they get older and keep the home in their family

The money comes from generous corporations, family foundations and individuals and administered by grant teams at three local community foundations.

Donate online today at www.usventureopen.com

or text USVO to 76278

