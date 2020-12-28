DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The second 2020 federal stimulus package includes more than $284 billion in relief for small businesses and nonprofits and while not everyone qualifies, local business owners are still pushing on.

Sitting on South Broadway in De Pere is Locals Only Vintage Collective, another business pushing through the challenges of 2020.

“It’s definitely not gone great business-wise, but I think that the response from people who have helped keep my shop alive, I’m so grateful for that, that I can’t look at it as it went poorly,” said Owner of Locals Only Vintage Collective, Emily Kincaid.

Kincaid’s business, being newer, does not and has not qualified for federal aid, so going into the new year means keeping a positive outlook.

“I think having a renewed commitment to my mission here, and to the people who keep me going, is really important and just finding new energy for the new year is also important,” said Kincaid.

For local business coach Kaela Gedda, that’s the spirit business owners should have , and the community that supports them.

“This might be a time that you go to your client base and say you know, we’re looking for you to rally with us, we want to keep our doors open and I know that right now that we can’t support you or serve you the way that we normally do, but we want to be here when this is over so can you support us and let your clients or customers know specifically how they can support you,” said Gedda.

The new stimulus package includes expanded paycheck protection eligibility for nonprofits and small businesses. Businesses that received PPP loans and had them forgiven will be allowed to deduct the costs covered by those loans on their federal tax returns.

Gedda’s last bit of advice to small business owners is to not forget to remind the community that what you provide is local and unique.

“Make it more personal and have the community see that oh this isn’t just a business that I’m supporting, but it’s my neighbors, it’s members of my community, and share from a personal level, what’s going on in your life, and then so people can then see that they’re really supporting you as a human,” said Gedda.

