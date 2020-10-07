GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bar and restaurant owners are expressing frustration with Governor Tony Evers' new order, saying the industry has been hit hard enough already.

“I can’t operate a business like this at 25 percent, nobody can,” said Kevin Burkel, owner of Burkel’s One Block Over.

Burkel says the Governor’s new order on gatherings is another loss for bars and restaurants like his, especially coming off of a slow night in Titletown.

“Last night (Monday) was the first time in my over 20 years near Lambeau Field I lost money on a Packer home game; so tell me how that works,” said Burkel.

“Restaurants by nature have a pretty slim profit margin in normal business. It’s generally 3-5 percent average, which means 95-97 cents of every dollar is already spoken for,” said Kristine Hillmer, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Hillmer says the association is also frustrated, saying they were never consulted about the terms of the new order.

“We had about a half hour heads up from the Governor’s office that this was happening and we were not consulted in any way shape or form whether or not this is a good idea,” said Hillmer.

Hillmer goes on to say restaurants have been working diligently to follow social distancing and cleanliness guidelines, but says an order like this is not the best way to go.

“We believe that this is best done at the local, county or regional level, not at the state level, not all parts of our state are equal,” said Hillmer.

Meanwhile, business owners like Tom Anderson of the Black Sheep Pub and Grill were already getting ready for anticipated revenue loss due to colder weather on the horizon and people staying home due to the rise in positive COVID-19 tests.

“We’ve seen a 30 percent cut last week already, so I already knew it was going to be slower; but to run at 25 percent, that’s economic suicide,” said Anderson.

However, he’s finding new ways to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

“We just built a wedding venue and it’s going well. We started building in March right when this started and we took a chance and so far so good,” said Anderson.

Invitation only events are excluded from the Governor’s order. The venue officially opened at the end of August and Anderson says he has just shy of 100 weddings booked over the next two years.

The Brown County Health Department released a statement Tuesday saying it’s “working to understand the enforcement piece of the order.”

The order goes into affect Thursday, October 8 and expires Friday, November 6.

