ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Renard’s Cheese has announced the closure of its retail store in Algoma.

Owners say the store, located on County S, has been impacted by staffing shortages.

The family released the following statement on Facebook:

“In order to maintain our outstanding customer service and to ensure our team members reasonable working hours and work/life balance, we have made the difficult decision to close the Algoma Retail store. This will allow us to combine our amazing team members at one location to serve our valued customers with the highest level of service we can provide. Our customers and employees are very important to us. As always, the Renard Family looks forward to serving our community!”

The Renard’s Cheese and Melt Bistro on County Road DK off Highway 57 in Sturgeon Bay will remain open.