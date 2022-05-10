OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Picture yourself cruising the Fox River in a tiki. It will be a reality this summer when a tiki-themed charter business arrives in Oshkosh.

Joe and Tammy Lefeber are launching Tikis Oshkosh on the Fox River. The business will offer private charter tours for groups of six or less. They will operate at the docks at Fox River Brewing Co.

The tours last two-hours. Guests can bring food and drinks aboard from the Fox River Brewing Company Tiki menu.

“We are a family of four that relish summers, sunsets and day-cations looking to share our love of the water, Oshkosh and the great state of Wisconsin,” said the Lefebers.

The charter tours will operate every day with themes of Site-Seaing, 5 O’clock Somewhere, Sunset, and Sunday Funday.

Tammy, Joe and three others have trained to become U.S. Coast Guard certified captains.

MORE INFORMATION: www.cruisintikisoshkosh.com or 833-TIKI-DAY (845-4329)

