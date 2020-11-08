MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man died after crashing into a power pole in the Town of Beaver, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m. on East 6th Road, when reports came in about a vehicle off the road upside down.

According to the Marinette County Medical Examiner, the man inside the vehicle, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators discovered the driver was going eastbound on E. 6th Road. The vehicle, according to officials, went off and back on the road several times before going off the road on the north side, crashing through a power poll, rolling over.

The victim has been identified as Bernardo Diaz 36, from Mexico, who was living in the Town of Beaver and working on a nearby farm. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash which is still under investigation.

This is the third traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2020.

