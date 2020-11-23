DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - As we head into Thanksgiving week, you might be starting to map out your holiday shopping plans.

Small businesses in our area say they need the community’s support now more than ever after this difficult year.

Smithmaker Artisan Company has a new store in downtown De Pere. It sells a variety of things, from bath and body products to apparel.

The owners signed their lease in February just before the pandemic hit.

While it hasn’t been an ideal situation, they’re determined to ride out the store and do what it takes to make customers feel safe, even offering shopping by private appointments. That’s something other businesses are doing as well, in addition to curbside pickup, delivery, even porch drop-offs.

The owner of Smithmaker Artisan Company says it’s more important this year to shop local.

“The downtown is such a gem, so if you’re supporting local businesses, you’re keeping that charm in the downtown. These are people’s livelihoods. It’s a simple act of kindness to do some local holiday shopping. You’re not only supporting my family, but you’re supporting multiple families,” Ruth Fameree said.

Definitely De Pere, the organization that promotes local businesses here, say it’s going to be about shopping local this whole holiday season and not just on Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is the, if not one of, the biggest shopping day for many of our retailers. I think there is some hesitation, some fear, but again we’re really looking at promoting shopping local throughout the entire season, not just Small Business Saturday,” Definitely De Pere Executive Director Tina Quigley said.

Small businesses are used to competing with big box stores and online shopping websites, and know this year more than ever people are likely to shop online because of the pandemic.

You can find a list of the local businesses, details about the services they’re offering, and how to get those products at Definitely De Pere’s website.

