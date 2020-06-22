Meet The Team

Hi, my name is Jill Dickson-Kesler, and I have one of the top ranking realty teams in Green Bay, Wisconsin. We are a group of 7 knowledgeable real estate experts who have a passion for helping our clients. We closed over 40 MILLION dollars in production with just over 200 homes sold annually! The average agent sells 7-10 homes a year. Jill & Co is not average!

Note: Jill & Co was formerly known as “The Dickson Team”

Why The Team Concept Is Important To You:

As a team, we work together to be sure all of the many details in a transaction are taken care of for our clients. Our team is great for sellers because we share the many behind-the-scenes responsibilities that are necessary to address in any transaction, ensuring everything is being handled timely and properly. For buyers, our team concept is a huge benefit because one of our qualified team members is always available to show you new listings, so you never have to worry about missing out on a home. In a fast-moving market, every minute counts.

Jessica Schmoll, Veronica Woodke, Kelly Kitzman, Jill Dickson-Kesler, Whitney Watermelon-Heinrich, and Tera Stodola-Pischke

Team Awards and Accomplishments:

Ranked in the top 1% of all Real Estate Agents of NE Wisconsin.

We are consistently in the International Presidents Circle.

Jill & Co. is consistently awarded the prestigious Coldwell Banker Pinnacle Award (multi-million dollar producing teams).

Regular member of the Chairman’s Circle Award Winners.

Address: 745 Ontario Rd, Ste. 1

Green Bay, WI 54311

Website: http://www.jillandcorealestate.com/

