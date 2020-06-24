GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The concept of a public market is coming to the Village of Ashwaubenon. It’s another way for local businesses to adjust amid the pandemic. Jessica Ullmer and her husband purchased a property off of Holmgren Way with a vision to include more than her salon. She is the owner of Salon Elan.

“We didn’t want to just buy a commercial space just to buy a commercial space. We wanted it to mean something, and have a value to it, and so when we sat down and really thought about it, we want to partner with businesses that value connection, community, and growth” said Ullmer.

Steps away from new residential development and Capital Credit Union Park, Revolution Market is in the works. It will be starting small with seven vendors and it’s an opportunity for business owners to expand, especially in a time when business practices are changing.

“Maybe those vendors are looking to make it more of a permanent location, where they can have their stand or a space where they can sell their goods year-round, but not put that money into a complete build out, and retail space, so low risk for our vendors,” said Sanna Rudrud, Revolution Market business partner.

Vendors can include anything from coffee, juice, food items, and wellness type options.

“This grab-and-go concept has been tested through the pandemic so businesses have had the opportunity to test that out and see if it has worked, and so now they can take that and scale it into this space,” said Ullmer.

Ullmer said this will be a way for people to still have human connection, but in a safer way while still helping local entrepreneurs.

