APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) will begin vaccinating all currently eligible groups as defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, including those in phase 1C.

The DHS recently announced anyone 16 years and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 22.

Appointments for March 23 through 25 will be available for online scheduling at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 21. Clinic hours this week will be 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

WHERE: Fox Cities Exhibition Center, 355 W. Lawrence Street, Appleton, WI 54911

Walk-ins are not available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines for use in adults and older teens. The Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines are authorized for people ages 18 and older. Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine for use in people ages 16 and older.

If patients are 16-17 years old at the time of their appointment, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If, at the time of their appointment, the FCCVC cannot offer them the Pfizer vaccine, the clinic will work to reschedule them to a future date when the Pfizer vaccine is available. At this time, the clinic cannot guarantee which vaccine or how many it will receive from the state each week.

Those who do not have internet access can call 920-399-2550 to leave their name and phone number. Staff will return their call and help them book an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.