NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A local manufacturer of doors and countertop surfaces is expanding in Two Rivers and Neenah, which could result in almost 200 new jobs.

Eggers Division’s parent company, VT Industries, is moving some of its work from Texas to Wisconsin. A $16 million project will increase door production at its Two Rivers plant on Eggers Drive and add 45,000 square feet to the Lake Street facility in Neenah for a new production line and warehouse space.

Eggers said the expansion could bring in 111 new jobs over the next three years. It could also create 88 new jobs indirectly at other businesses in the region, such as in the supply chain.

The company says it’ll receive up to $400,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in state income tax credits, depending on how many jobs it creates.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.