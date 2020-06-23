Landscape Services

Earthscape offers multiple landscape services throughout the Fox Valley. With our experienced team of landscape designers and installers, Earthscape can design and build a distinctive outdoor living environment that you will enjoy for years to come and increase your property value. Whether you are interested in residential or commercial landscaping, we have the experience, design staff and work crews to meet all of your landscaping needs.

Landscape services we provide:

Landscape Design – Our landscape designers will bring an artistic touch to your landscape design.

Hardscapes – Increase the value of your home with a patio, retaining wall or steps in your yard.

Softscapes – Includes plants, shrubs, trees, mulch and more.

Landscape Installation – Our experienced landscape crews will install your landscape allowing you to enjoy your beautiful home.

Curbing – Landscape edging is a beautiful, maintenance free way to enhance your yard and home.

Snow Removal – Let our professional snow removers worry about the weather.

Landscaping Materials

Check out our selection of mulch, from Mahogany to cedar, and stone, Mississippi to granite, that we have in stock. We also deliver and stock screening, compost and fill. Bulk Pricing Available!

Earthscape Landscaping is a family-owned and operated business since 1994.

Our motto is: “Escaping the ordinary design and designing the extraordinary”.

At Earthscape, we are continually growing and expanding our services which include landscape design, lawn installation, hardscape design and construction, retaining walls, large ledge rock walls and steps, concrete curbing, outdoor kitchens, fireplaces/pits, landscape lighting, waterfalls, and water-features. We stock and deliver various types of mulch, stone, screening, compost and fill. We also sell B&B Trees and Conifers –cash and carry.

Jason and his team have installed thousands of landscaping jobs in the Fox Valley and surrounding communities. The crew has over 35 years of experience! We show integrity and pride in every landscape job we complete.

We can’t wait to meet you and create your outdoor space!

Address: 2847 Larsen Road, Neenah, WI 54956

Phone: (920) 277-6766

Email: jason@earthscapewi.com

Website: http://earthscapewi.com/

Autoplay Caption

Jason Ehrmentraut, along with his wife Kiara, own Earthscape Landscaping. The couple grew up and continue to live in Neenah where they run their home-based landscaping business. They met while attending Xavier High School in 2002 and married Oct. 6, 2012. Jason and Kiara have a Bernese Mountain dog, Rusty, and a little one Grace Elizabeth. They feel their family-run business employs caring people who live in the community they serve. Please support your local businesses.