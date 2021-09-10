(WBAY)

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES - 2021

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

This contest is conducted by Gray Media Group, Inc. DBA WBAY-TV (the “Station”) whose decisions are final on all matters.

1. PROMOTION DATES

A. The Cover 2 Giveaway (“Promotion”) begins at 10:35pm CT, Sunday, September 12, 2021, and formally ends with the notification of the winner by 2:00pm CT, Monday, January 10, 2022.

B. The deadline for entries is 11:59pm CT, Sunday, December 26, 2021.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States who, at the time of contest entry, are 18 years of age or older and who live in WBAY-TV’s viewing area , which includes Menominee County, MI and Dickinson County, MI, as well as the following Wisconsin counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Florence, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago.

Employees of the Station, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners (Cellcom), other competing television stations, satellite, or cable companies in the viewing area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings, or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

The winner must show proof of identification, sign a Contest Affidavit and Release Form, complete any paperwork required by contest sponsor, and provide the Station with a completed W-9 form (including Social Security number) for tax purposes, as he/she will receive a 1099 form if the total prizes won from Gray Media in 2022 equals $600 or more. This required paperwork must be completed before the prize can be awarded.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law. If you are selected as the winner but do not meet the eligibility requirements, you will not receive the prize and a new winner will be selected at random.

3. ENTRY

A. To participate in the Promotion, you may enter at wbay.com/contests. Follow the links and instructions to enter and submit your first name and last name, complete mailing address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

B. Limit one entry per person per day. For the purpose of this promotion, a day shall begin at 12:00am CT and shall end at 11:59pm CT.

C. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Apple, Inc. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Apple, Inc. from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes, or promotion.

4. PRIZES AND ODDS OF WINNING

A. One winner will receive a Space Gray 32GB Apple iPad® 8th Generation (“prize”) with an approximate retail value of $459.

B. Odds of winning are determined by the number of eligible entries received during the contest period.

C. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

A. Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

B. The winner will be drawn at random from among all entries before 5:00pm CT on Thursday, December 30, 2022. If this winner is not eligible, another name will be drawn at random until an eligible winner is found. Winner will be notified by 2:00pm CT on Monday, January 10, 2022, by telephone and/or email.

C. Winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and release, W-9, and/or publicity release within ten (10) days of notification attempt or winner will be disqualified and the prize will be forfeited. An alternate winner may be chosen by random drawing. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to complete, sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility and release, W-9, and/or publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner will be disqualified and will forfeit the prize. An entrant who provides a mobile wireless number to the Station in connection with a promotion, including by providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing the Station if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion set forth in Section 1.A. of these rules, and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached.

D. Prize must be picked up at the office of the Station at 115 S. Jefferson St., Green Bay, WI 54301. The winner will forfeit any prize not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning.

6. CONDITIONS

A. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner. Winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prizes awarded by the Station (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Gray television station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

B. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s permission for the Station or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state only), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, the Station may, where legal, require a winner to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

C. Prior to awarding any prize, the Station will require verification of Promotion winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

D. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants and winner agree to release and hold harmless the Station, its sponsors and promotional partners, its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Station may also require eligible Promotion winner to sign a liability release confirming such consent.

E. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Station further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures, or any factor beyond the Station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, or technical failures of any sort corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in its sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Station reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend, or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

F. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, or other technological failures; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Due to online streaming delays, online viewers of station programming may have difficulty participating in on-air contests. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism, or other factors beyond the Station’s control.

G. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

a. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

b. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

c. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

d. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State in which the Station is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State;

e. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State in which the Station is located, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and

f. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Sunday Sports Night/Cover 2 Giveaway Request, WBAY-TV, 115 S. Jefferson St., Green Bay, WI 54301. A copy of the Official Rules and the name of the winner are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of WBAY-TV. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

7. OFFICIAL RULES, TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.wbay.com/terms-of-service (Terms of Use) and https://www.wbay.com/privacy-policy/ (Privacy Policy) or at the main studio of WBAY-TV.

Sponsors:

Cellcom

1580 Mid Valley Drive

De Pere, WI 54115

WBAY-TV

115 South Jefferson Street

Green Bay, WI 54301

