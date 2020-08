CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel & Spa

300 W. College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

copperleafhotel.com

From the moment you step into Appleton’s CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel & Spa, you will recognize this is not an ordinary hotel.

Modeled after small, family owned and operated European hotels, you will experience personalized service in a warm, inviting and unique atmosphere.

Take a stroll in vibrant Downtown Appleton, with over 60 distinctive shops and over 30 pubs, clubs and live music hot spots.