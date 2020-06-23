Everyone deserves a perfect wedding day, and every wedding deserves a beautiful venue. Here at the Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel & Convention Center, our experienced staff and prime location in downtown Oshkosh are the perfect combination to give you the special day you deserve. Miranda Gorges, our Wedding and Event Manager, and her staff members will do whatever it takes to give you your dream wedding. Read more about our venue and all of the amenities that come with it when you book your wedding with us!

Riverfront Location

What could be better than a beautiful ceremony along the banks of the beautiful Fox River? Not only will you and your guests get to experience a memorable riverside ceremony, but you’ll also have the opportunity to enjoy a stunning sunset during your reception. We also have a public patio for wedding guests outside the Convention Center, as well as a public riverwalk for beautiful wedding photos!

Hotel, Restaurant and Convention Center All in 1

A beautiful wedding venue connected to a 5 star hotel is the perfect combination regarding convenience for both you and your guests. Our skywalk allows our guests easy access from the hotel to the convention center. On top of that, we also have our Ground Round at River’s Edge restaurant, where you have the opportunity to host your rehearsal dinner, as well as a place to meet for all of your guests arriving the night before the wedding. Take in a beautiful sunset the night before your big day!

Various Private Rooms

When it comes to the size of a wedding in terms of how many guests you’re inviting, everyone is different, which is exactly why we have a variety of room sizes. With 3 different rooms to choose from, we give our guests the option to choose which one is right for them. We offer a variety of services when you book your wedding with us, including:• Professionally trained staff• Round tables for 8 or 10 (depending on location), with white or ivory linen tablecloths and linen napkins in a variety of colors• Skirted head table on risers with microphone• Skirted gift, cake, and place card tables• Standing podium or table for your guest book• Dance floor and stage for band or table for DJ• Complimentary wedding night hotel room for the wedding couple• Complimentary champagne toast for the head table• Room for rehearsal dinner and gift opening (upon request and based on availability)Our ultimate goal is to give you the peace of mind that every little detail is accounted for, ensuring that you get to enjoy every minute of your special day!

Address: 1 North Main Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901

Phone: (920) 306-8813

Website: https://oshkoshwaterfronthotel.com