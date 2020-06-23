<div class=“goldfish-player”> <div class=“powa” id=“powa-discovery” data-org=“gray” data-playlist=”WBAY Best Western Bridgewood NEENAH” data-uuid=“3b7986f4-c31a-44f5-8d58-7fbd287b912e” data-autoinit=“true” data-discovery=“true”> </div> </div> <script src=“//d3mo2m0b34ee8e.cloudfront.net/prod/powaBoot.js?org=gray”></script>

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

The award-winning Best Western Premier Bridgewood Resort Hotel & Conference Center in Neenah, is ideal for business, weddings, romantic retreats and fun-filled family getaways.

Bridgewood, the Valley’s only “Resort” hotel, is known for their Resort-Style Conferences and Resort-Style Weddings.The beautifully appointed hotel has 95 guest rooms and uniquely designed suites, many with whirlpools and fireplaces.

Every guest room includes a refrigerator, microwave, high-speed internet access and a security safe.

Address: 1000 Cameron Way, Neenah, WI 54956

Website: https://bridgewoodresorthotel.com/