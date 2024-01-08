WINTER STORM WARNING POSTED FOR TUESDAY

Today will be a quiet weather day… Skies will be cloudy with highs in the low to middle 30s. It’s going to be another “mild” January day.

However, tomorrow will not be a quiet weather day... Tuesday through early Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy snow and wind. The National Weather Service has now upgraded into a WINTER STORM WARNING. The bulk of the area will see 4-8″ of snow, but totals could be higher to the southeast of Lake Winnebago. The wet snow, combined with strong northeast winds gusting over 35 mph tomorrow evening, will sharply reduce visibility. Travel will become difficult, especially the Tuesday evening commute home from work. While the storm will be wrapping up early Wednesday, we anticipate the morning drive will still be messy.

There’s more active winter weather later in the week. Look for another storm Friday and into Saturday. Depending on the track it takes, and whether there’s enough moisture available, several inches of snow may be possible. This second storm system will pull in the coldest air so far this winter. High temperatures early next week will be in the single digits and lower teens. It’s likely that our wind chills will be falling below zero... For those who’ve wondered where winter is, it looks like it’s about to arrive in full force over the next week or so!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy again. Not that cold. Stray flurries? HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow arrives late. Turning breezy. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Snow likely... 4-8″ possible for most, but higher totals SOUTHEAST of Lake Winnebago. Gusty northeast winds. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Slippery roads early. Partly sunny. Wind gradually weakens. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Early flakes. Partly sunny. HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: More snow and wind... Could be heavy? HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Lighter snow. Colder and still blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 10

