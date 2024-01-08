U.W.-Madison stem cell technology detects autism risks before birth

The RosetteArray could detect autism and ADHD before birth. Researchers hope it leads to better treatments.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Groundbreaking new technology created at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could help doctors identify developmental disorders before a child is born.

It’s a screening tool called RosetteArray. It was developed by professors and students at U.W.-Madison.

Randolph Ashton, a U.W. biomedical engineering professor, says the genetic screening tool helps scientists pinpoint the beginning stages of developmental disorders.

He says the technology they created is a model of early human brain and spinal cord development. Ashton says the significance of examining stem cell lines during the early stages of pregnancy allows scientists to identify developmental disorders -- for example, autism and ADHD -- and they can catch it under a microscope.

The hope is that this early detection will pave the way for developing effective treatments and medications.

Ashton says given the uniqueness of everyone’s genetic background, this technology has the potential to be applied to various other disorders that are typically diagnosed later in life.

Researchers at U.W.-Madison say they’re eager to secure more funding to keep this research going.

