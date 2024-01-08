Safety is a top priority for enjoying ice fishing

Temperatures have been up and down, keeping ice anglers closer to shore
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The thrill of ice fishing has hit Wisconsin, but safety is a top priority.

Temperatures for this ice fishing season so far have been up and down. Plenty of anglers have been a little antsy, waiting for the best time to get out on the ice.

There have been incidents across the state with people falling through ice that is just not thick enough for the sport.

That’s why the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local officials want to remind you of a few things. They’re trying to get ahead as more bodies of water freeze.

  • Make sure you have a plan and let someone know about where you’re planning to go and when to expect you back
  • Avoid going out alone
  • Dress for the season and wear a lifejacket
  • Check with local sources about the ice conditions -- there’s always a local fishing club that keeps track of that
  • Regularly check the ice as you move using a spud bar
  • Keep your cellphone in a waterproof container
  • Carry ice picks or screwdrivers for emergencies to help pull you out of the water if you fall through

Officials warn you to stay clear of areas with open water.

When it doubt, stay off the ice. Always assume ice is not safe, even if you’re a seasoned angler.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County drug arrest
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrest four after traffic stop search finds a large amount of illegal drugs
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a touchdown against Chicago...
THEY’RE IN! Packers punch Wild Card ticket with 17-9 win over Bears
Car lands on home after hitting pole
Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots

Latest News

The operational referendum would be on April's ballot
De Pere school board to vote on first of three planned referendums
Technicians using a microscope
U.W.-Madison stem cell technology detects autism risks before birth
The RosetteArray could detect autism and ADHD before birth. Researchers hope it leads to...
UW-Madison stem cell technology detects developmental disorders before birth
Testing ice thickness for ice fishing
Safety needs to be top priority to enjoy ice fishing