Safety is a top priority for enjoying ice fishing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The thrill of ice fishing has hit Wisconsin, but safety is a top priority.

Temperatures for this ice fishing season so far have been up and down. Plenty of anglers have been a little antsy, waiting for the best time to get out on the ice.

There have been incidents across the state with people falling through ice that is just not thick enough for the sport.

That’s why the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local officials want to remind you of a few things. They’re trying to get ahead as more bodies of water freeze.

Make sure you have a plan and let someone know about where you’re planning to go and when to expect you back

Avoid going out alone

Dress for the season and wear a lifejacket

Check with local sources about the ice conditions -- there’s always a local fishing club that keeps track of that

Regularly check the ice as you move using a spud bar

Keep your cellphone in a waterproof container

Carry ice picks or screwdrivers for emergencies to help pull you out of the water if you fall through

Officials warn you to stay clear of areas with open water.

When it doubt, stay off the ice. Always assume ice is not safe, even if you’re a seasoned angler.

