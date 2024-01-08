Packers opponents set for 2024-25 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers season isn’t over yet with their win over the Chicago Bears Sunday, but we already know who the Pack will play next season.

Lambeau Field will host their NFC North opponents -- the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings -- along with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

They’ll see the NFC North teams again on the road and also travel to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Once again, the NFL is not pairing up the Packers against former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the regular season.

The schedule for when the Packers will play each of those teams will be announced in the spring.

