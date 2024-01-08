Packers opponents set for 2024-25 season

The schedule will be announced in the spring
The Packers' season isn't over but we already know which teams they'll face in 2024-25
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers season isn’t over yet with their win over the Chicago Bears Sunday, but we already know who the Pack will play next season.

Lambeau Field will host their NFC North opponents -- the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings -- along with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

They’ll see the NFC North teams again on the road and also travel to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Once again, the NFL is not pairing up the Packers against former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the regular season.

The schedule for when the Packers will play each of those teams will be announced in the spring.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County drug arrest
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrest four after traffic stop search finds a large amount of illegal drugs
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a touchdown against Chicago...
THEY’RE IN! Packers punch Wild Card ticket with 17-9 win over Bears
Car lands on home after hitting pole
Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof
FILE -Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in...
Supreme Court will decide whether Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots

Latest News

The Packers' season isn't over but we already know which teams they'll face in 2024-25
Packers' 2024 opponent lineup set
The best panel in the business goes On the Clock to break down the postseason push, and look...
On the Clock: Packers clinch playoff berth vs. Bears
‘Never give up’: Packers fans thrilled with playoff birth
‘Never give up’: Packers fans thrilled with playoff berth
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a touchdown against Chicago...
THEY’RE IN! Packers punch Wild Card ticket with 17-9 win over Bears