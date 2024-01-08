Packers fans look to score tickets to NFC Wild Card Game

Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
Packers make slight changes to offseason schedule
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:18 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Moments after the Packers’ victory against the Bears, fans began buying tickets and planning trips to Dallas. The NFC game is a hot ticket at the moment as packers’ fans from all over the country want to go and cheer on the green and gold in-person.

Right now, the average price for a ticket at AT&T Stadium is over $300; even standing room only tickets are selling for more than $100 each. John Schmidt of Schmitty’s Tickets says minutes after the game ended last night, he was getting phone calls and emails from clients asking about tickets to this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

He’s had four sales so far but expects more later Tuesday and Wednesday. Schmidt says people are watching ticket prices and seeing what they’re going for before buying so they get the best price. Schmidt recommends planning your travel first before buying tickets.

“If they want to make their travel plans and then get tickets when they get there, maybe call us or go online,” said Schmidt. “I think they would probably get a little better deal. It’s a huge stadium. It’s one of the biggest in the NFL as far as attendance so I think if they wait a little bit, they might get a better deal, but they have to make their plans to get there first.”

Officials at Austin Straubel and Appleton International airports say airlines have not added direct flights to Dallas, but you can still get to Dallas from airports with a connecting flight.

