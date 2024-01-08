Northeast Wisconsin preparing for first big snow storm of the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people across Northeast Wisconsin preparing for the storm to hit.

It’s been a while since we’ve had this amount of snow predicted to fall in our area. The good news is these cooler temperatures really help with pre-treating the roads.

Green Bay city crews are already coming through leaving these brine strips. They can do that ahead of time so it dries - and helps to de-ice the roads. The city of Green Bay road crews plan to be out in full force on Tuesday.

Officials tell us they have about 90 vehicles for clearing the snow, which includes roughly 40 plows. Monday was a very busy day as crews went through and assessed their equipment, making sure they fixed anything that was broken.

They make sure each truck has everything it needs to be out on the roads on Wednesday. They have plenty of salt; so far this year, the Department of Public Works started with 8,500 tons they have only had to tap into that a couple of times this season.

They’ll be out early tomorrow to get ahead of your morning commute. And they’ll be out the whole day to keep the roads manageable.

“That’s the plan. We never really like to have more than, I guess, I don’t really know a number, but we don’t like to just let it sit or get packed down because that causes more problems later with the weather and the ice and all that stuff builds up,” said Josh Brassfield, City of Green Bay Street Superintendent.

They ask for your patience but also remind you to slow down around them and give them room to safely work through this winter weather.

