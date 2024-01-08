Man shot and injured in Green Lake County

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is hurt after he was shot in Green Lake County.

Police say around 11:30 Friday night, a 21-year-old man in the town of Green Lake called 9-1-1 saying a 20-year-old man had been shot.

Officials didn’t say what kind of gun it was. Action 2 News doesn’t know if someone shot the man intentionally or if it was an accident.

Green Lake County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene and assisted Southern Green Lake County EMS and Berlin EMS with life-saving measures. The victim was taken to the hospital, but officials haven’t told Action 2 News his condition.

