MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Snowfall starts after midnight and could last 22 hours or more. Heavy at times with limited visibility from a brisk wind.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy and quiet Monday afternoon... the calm before the storm. highs will be in the low to mid 30s for most, with some upper 20s across the Northwoods. A few flakes or flurries are possible.

Late tonight through early Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy snow and wind. The National Weather Service has now upgraded into a WINTER STORM WARNING. The bulk of the area will see 4-8″ of snow, but totals could be higher to the southeast of Lake Winnebago. The wet snow, combined with strong northeast winds gusting over 35 mph tomorrow evening, will sharply reduce visibility. Travel will become difficult, especially the Tuesday evening commute home from work. While the storm will be wrapping up early Wednesday, we anticipate the morning drive will still be messy.

Snow Forecast
Snow Forecast(WBAY)

There’s more active winter weather later in the week. Look for another storm Friday and into Saturday. Depending on the track it takes, and whether there’s enough moisture available, several inches of snow may be possible. This second storm system will pull in the coldest air so far this winter. High temperatures early next week will be in the single digits and lower teens. It’s likely that our wind chills will be falling below zero... For those who’ve wondered where winter is, it looks like it’s about to arrive in full force over the next week or so!

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 15-25 G30-40 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy again. Not that cold. Stray flurries. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow arrives late. Turning breezy. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Snow likely... 4-8″ possible for most, but higher totals SOUTHEAST of Lake Winnebago. Gusty northeast winds. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Slippery roads early. Partly sunny. Wind gradually weakens. HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Early flakes. Partly sunny. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: More snow and wind... Could be heavy? HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: Lighter snow. Cold and windy. HIGH: 18 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 10

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County drug arrest
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrest four after traffic stop search finds a large amount of illegal drugs
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a touchdown against Chicago...
THEY’RE IN! Packers punch Wild Card ticket with 17-9 win over Bears
Packers logo
Packers opponents set for 2024-25 season
Car lands on home after hitting pole
Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WINTER STORM WARNING POSTED FOR TUESDAY
Snowfall starts after midnight and could last 22 hours or more. Heavy at times with limited...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter storm Tuesday into Tuesday night
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect early tomorrow morning. Steve has details.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter storm Tuesday
First Alert Weather
IMPACTFUL WINTER STORM COMING TUESDAY