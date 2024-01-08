Forest County hit by 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday

CRANDON, Wis. (WBAY) - The earthquake recorded in the Crandon area Sunday was the most significant to hit Wisconsin since 1947, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The last major quake recorded in Wisconsin shook the Milwaukee area in 1947. It registered at a magnitude of three point eight. Very little, if any, damage was reported at the time.

In the Crandon area, many people woke up Sunday morning to the sound of rumbling and possibly felt the ground shake. Officials say that quake, registered at two point five, with the epicenter three and half miles below the ground near Mole Lake.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Department says it received several calls but no damage to report.

Action 2 News spoke with a geology professor at UW Oshkosh on Monday afternoon who says that incidents like this are rare in the Midwest, but can occur.

“About two billion years ago there was an island system that was very much like Japan sitting at that location. So, we have some old faults and fractures that can be reactivated. Generally, they are pretty stable, so we get small earthquakes from that but they’re there,” said Eric Hiatt, UW Oshkosh Geology Department.

Back in 2010, there was also a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in northern Illinois that some of us felt in Wisconsin. Experts say anything under a magnitude of five rarely causes damage.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.