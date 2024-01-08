Emily Roberts to Jaire Alexander: “Come on back”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “When you’re standing outside the Packers Pro Shop, you would never expect a Packers player to pop up next to you,” Emily Roberts said.

Roberts is inviting Jaire Alexander to come back -- for a real interview this time -- after the Packers cornerback photobombed her live shot during Action 2 News Mid-morning.

Alexander came up from behind, wearing a hoodie and putting on sunglasses, and cheered “The Pack is back!” He was on camera for just a few seconds, leaving Roberts wondering if a fan had just jumped into her shot on live TV.

“I was focused on my live shot and making sure it was successful. It happened so fast. I made a quick glance his way and then stayed on track with my live shot.”

Now Roberts is asking Jaire for a second take. “Now looking back, I think there’s no better way to celebrate Victory Monday than to spend it with one of the star Packers players! Let’s do it again. Come on back after you beat the Cowboys, Jaire Alexander!”

“Go Pack Go!” Roberts, who’s a Northeast Wisconsin native, cheered.

