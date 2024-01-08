Driver dies in crash during high-speed pursuit in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 27-year-old man from Hartford is dead after leading Dodge and Washington county deputies on a chase at speeds over 100 miles an hour.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a citizen reported a possibly impaired driver just before 6 p.m. When a deputy tried to stop him on Highway 33, the driver sped off. Deputies believe the same driver failed to pull over for Washington County deputies.

The chase turned south on Highway 67, then onto a county road, and continued at high speed on Horseshoe Road. The driver, going too fast, failed to make a curve and hit a ditch and then a tree. Deputies immediately started lifesaving efforts, the sheriff’s office said, but the driver died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The driver’s name has not been publicly released yet.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was called to safely remove an older, military-style grenade, or facsimile, that was found in the wrecked car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping with the crash investigation.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by U.W. Med Flight, Horicon Fire Department and EMS, and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

