De Pere school board to vote on first of three referendums Monday

The operational referendum is planned for April’s ballot
The operational referendum would be on April's ballot
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:34 AM CST
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday night’s school board meeting could impact the future of the Unified School District of De Pere.

The board will discuss a referendum that could go on the ballot in April, and the superintendent tells us the board is expected to vote on it Monday.

The operational referendum is asking for $4.75 million per year for 5 years. The money would fund things like personnel, academic and support staff salaries, extracurricular activities, utilities, technology and security.

We first alerted you in December that the school district laid out a timeline for a number of referendums, including putting the operational referendum on the April ballot plus breaking a capital referendum into two questions.

The capital referendum, seeking $22 million over 20 years for critical maintenance, is expected to go on the November 2024 ballot. That would support renovations, blacktop repairs, new HVAC systems and roofs on several schools.

Another capital referendum for enrollment growth would go on the April 2026 ballot. That referendum would build a new high school if approved.

The district set the timeline for putting these referendums on ballots after getting feedback from a community survey.

Monday night the board will have its say on the operational referendum for April. We’ll update you after the board’s vote.

