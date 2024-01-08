On the Clock: Packers clinch playoff berth vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are playoff bound after a win over rival Chicago. The best panel in the business goes On the Clock to break down the postseason push, and look ahead to next week’s Wild Card match-up with Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.

Topics this week include:

Most impressive part of the young Packers run to the playoffs

Did Joe Barry do enough to save his job?

What’s behind the Packers offensive resurgence?

Who is the assistant coach that did the best job this season?

