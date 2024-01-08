On the Clock: Packers clinch playoff berth vs. Bears
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are playoff bound after a win over rival Chicago. The best panel in the business goes On the Clock to break down the postseason push, and look ahead to next week’s Wild Card match-up with Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
Topics this week include:
- Most impressive part of the young Packers run to the playoffs
- Did Joe Barry do enough to save his job?
- What’s behind the Packers offensive resurgence?
- Who is the assistant coach that did the best job this season?
