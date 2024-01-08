Appleton Public Library moving its temporary location to College Ave

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Public Library is reopening today at a new temporary location.

As we’ve reported the library is moving while a new $40 million facility is constructed.

The city leased the former Best Buy on Kensington Drive in April of 2022 but wasn’t able to renew the contract. So, city officials worked out a deal with the Thompson Center, a nonprofit senior center in Appleton.

The Thompson Center will postpone relocating to the old Habitat Restore building at 3000 East College Avenue so the library can be temporarily housed there.

In exchange, Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford says the city will look at providing the Thompson Center with $1 million for renovations.

“There are extremely limited number of spaces that can fit our library in Appleton, and thankfully Thompson Center kind of came to the rescue for us. We’re so thankful to work for Thompson Center that they offer this space for us to use before they move into it.” Owen Anderson, Public Services Supervisor, Appleton Public Library

Appleton’s Common Council has yet to approve the deal.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.