3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Has the promised future of solar towers arrived?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve been promised a lot of things in our future -- flying cars, robot housekeepers, domed cities.

For decades, scientists have dabbled with the idea of giant solar towers, rising like enormous pipes with the sun’s rays, heating the air inside, and that rising hot air spinning turbines to generate electricity.

Solar towers would be the three times the length of Lambeau Field and over two Lambeau Fields tall. The concept was doable but the size seemed impractical.

But lo and behold, just like flying cars and robot butlers, technology has caught up with the concept. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz shows us some simple design changes that could make the future of solar towers today’s reality and have them working day and night!

