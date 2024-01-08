3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Has the promised future of solar towers arrived?

We’ve been promised a lot of things in our future -- flying cars, robot housekeepers, domed cities.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve been promised a lot of things in our future -- flying cars, robot housekeepers, domed cities.

For decades, scientists have dabbled with the idea of giant solar towers, rising like enormous pipes with the sun’s rays, heating the air inside, and that rising hot air spinning turbines to generate electricity.

Solar towers would be the three times the length of Lambeau Field and over two Lambeau Fields tall. The concept was doable but the size seemed impractical.

But lo and behold, just like flying cars and robot butlers, technology has caught up with the concept. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz shows us some simple design changes that could make the future of solar towers today’s reality and have them working day and night!

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fond du Lac County drug arrest
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrest four after traffic stop search finds a large amount of illegal drugs
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) catches a touchdown against Chicago...
THEY’RE IN! Packers punch Wild Card ticket with 17-9 win over Bears
Crash graphic
Driver dies in crash during high-speed pursuit in Dodge County
Packers logo
Packers opponents set for 2024-25 season

Latest News

The US Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
Forest County hit by 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday
Wisconsin Republicans have unveiled a highly restricted plan to legalize medical marijuana in...
DEBRIEF: Medical Marijuana in Wisconsin
Forest County hit by 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday
DEBRIEF: Small earthquake in Wisconsin
We’ve been promised a lot of things in our future -- flying cars, robot housekeepers, domed...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Has the promised future of solar towers arrived?
Appleton Public Library moving its temporary location to College Ave
Appleton Public Library moving its temporary location to College Ave