2.5 magnitude earthquake felt by residents of Crandon

CRANDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people living in northern Wisconsin woke up to a rumble this morning. Officials in Forest County have confirmed that the ground shook due to a 2.5 magnitude earthquake.

At the Krist Food Mart in the middle of Crandon, it’s been the talk of the town, as everyone coming in had a story to share about the moment they felt the 2.5 magnitude quake.

Others were just waking up, including Justin Bula, whose house is three miles south of the epicenter in Mole Lake.

“All of a sudden it went on like three to four seconds and the house started shaking a little bit and stuff, and when you get long rolling thunder, that’s what it sounded like.”

Some fans at Lambeau Field coming from the Crandon area even held up signs to let others know that they felt the quake and survived a very rare event for Wisconsin.

“All of a sudden my husband and I heard a great big boom, and my dog went crazy,” said Crandon resident Marci Vargo. “We thought maybe a dump truck hit the house and we didn’t know what happened. We looked around and everything was in the clear and our friend picked us up for the game today and they said ‘Did you hear there was an earthquake?’, and I was like what?”

Others, like Veronica Anderson, were a little less surprised.

“I lived in California and lived through many of them but never in Crandon, it was something else. I think it was just a big thunder boom, like here we go packers. Right, that’s the way you got to look at it.”

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office reported that it occurred around 7 a.m. and that no injuries or damage had been reported to them. They received reports of the earthquake from areas like Hiles, Elcho, Lakewood, and Pickerel.

