A MOSTLY CLOUDY SUNDAY... SNOW & WIND ON TUESDAY

Lingering snowflakes, mixed with last night’s freezing drizzle, is causing some slippery roads this morning. Travel conditions will improve as road crews treat the pavement and temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

While a few stray flakes are possible, today looks drier compared to yesterday. Some patchy sun might emerge through the midday, but otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Our temperatures will remain mild for early January. Most of our highs will be in the middle 30s. All in all, the forecast looks good for today’s Packers-Bears game, especially considering it’s early January.

The forecast looks active this week, with various chances of snow, followed by colder weather... Tuesday and into early Wednesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! It’s likely a WINTER STORM will be passing through the region. Confidence is growing that most of northeast Wisconsin will see 4-8″ of wet, packing snow. Gusty north winds up to 35 mph will sharply reduce visibility as the snow falls. Travel will become difficult, especially Tuesday evening through the Wednesday morning commute back to work. Stay tuned for the latest updates, as we fine tune the forecast using the latest available data...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: E/SE 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Slick roads early. Mostly cloudy. A few stray flakes? HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Cold and calm. Slick spots late. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not that cold. A few stray flakes? HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Snow likely... 4-8″ possible for most. Gusty north winds develop. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Flakes end early. Slick roads. Wind weakens gradually. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Light snow... Another 1-3″? A bit colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 21 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Chance of more snow. HIGH: 20

